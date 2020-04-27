Search Underway for Missing Dirt Biker Near Otay Mountain

Share This Article:

A search was underway Monday for a dirt-biker who went missing over the weekend during an off-road outing near Otay Mountain.

Roberto Camou, 48, failed to return from a ride he took just north of the U.S.-Mexico border on Saturday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. About noon that day, he posted an online photo of himself and his motorcycle in a hilly, open area. His whereabouts since have been unknown.

Deputies and search-and-rescue volunteers have been combing the remote locale for Camou with assistance from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, U.S. Border Patrol, and state parks and California Office of Emergency Services personnel.

Camou is a 6-foot, roughly 200-pound Latino with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone who may be able to help find him is asked to call sheriff’s communications at 858-565-5200.

–City News Service

