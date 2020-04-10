Heavy Rain Floods Streets and Highways, Prompts Multiple Water Rescues

Share This Article:

Driving rain on Friday closed streets and highways and prompted water rescues throughout San Diego County before the slow-moving, week-long storm finally ended.

Over a 20-hour period ending in the afternoon, the wintry atmospheric system dropped an additional two to three inches of moisture in parts of the already saturated county.

Route 78 was closed in both directions in Carlsbad for almost the entire, day with two feet of water in some areas. Numerous streets and freeway ramps throughout the region were closed because of flooding. Mudslides blocked northbound Camino Del Mar in Del Mar and an Interstate 5 offramp in Bay Park.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego reported downfall rates of 1/2 inch per hour in some areas during the height of the downpour.

Five-day rain tallies as of late afternoon included: 8.35 inches in the Palomar area; 6.27 in Valley Center; 6.26 in Bonsall; 6.14 in Carlsbad; 5.88 in San Marcos; 5.86 in Encinitas; 5.68 in Oceanside; 5.65 on Mount Woodson; 5.62 in Fallbrook; 5.61 at Miramar Lake; 5.38 in Poway; 5.23 in Escondido; 5.2 in Rancho Bernardo; and 5.17 in Santee.

Among other local rainfall totals since Sunday were 4.55 inches in Mission Valley; 4.52 in La Mesa and Miramar; 4.44 in Kearny Mesa; 3.53 at Lindbergh Field; 3.86 in Ramona; 3.45 in Point Loma; 2.9 in Alpine; 2.64 at Brown Field airport in Otay Mesa; and 0.79 in Borrego Springs.

Cal Fire reported a water rescue in the area of Deer Springs in North County, and a San Diego Fire-Rescue crew called in a helicopter to rescue a homeless woman and her dogs near SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley.

San Diego Police evacuated the Riverleaf Inn at 2484 Hotel Circle Place in Mission Valley due to storm-related flooding.

Other areas around Fashion Valley mall flooded, and police warned people to avoid the area as the San Diego River rose

San Diego lifeguards rescued a homeless man from an island in the river near Interstate 5.

In the Stockton neighborhood of San Diego, firefighters rescued the driver of a Jeep that flew off a transition ramp and went into the overflowing Chollas Creek storm channel.

Five apparently homeless people were rescued by firefighters from Escondido Creek in the Harmony Grove of North County.

The were also multiple traffic accidents on rain-slicked roads, including at fatal crash in Carmel Valley, an overturned big rig on Route 78 at Interstate 15, a crash on Interstate 5 at Interstate 8 that left a driver seriously injured, and multiple minor accidents.

Forecasters said more temperate weather conditions will develop on Saturday, though lingering moisture from the north will keep a fair amount of clouds around along with a small chance of showers Sunday and Monday.

Updated at 6:45 p.m., Friday, April 10, 2020

