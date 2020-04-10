Father Killed, Teenage Children Injured in Rainy-Day Crash in Carmel Valley

Share This Article:

A car veered off a storm-soaked Carmel Valley street Friday, slammed into a tree and broke apart, killing the man behind the wheel and leaving his two teenage children injured, one gravely.

The 50-year-old father was speeding to the north in the 12000 block of Carmel Canyon Road in the rain when he lost control of his black BMW sedan shortly before 8 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Emergency crews arrived to find the car split in half, Officer Tony Martinez said. Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The man’s 17-year-old son was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening head trauma, Martinez said. The boy’s 15-year-old sister was transported for evaluation of apparently minor injuries and complaints of pain.

The street remained closed to through traffic between Carmel Knolls and Del Mar Heights roads through the late morning to allow for investigation and cleanup.

Updated at 12:20 p.m. April 10, 2020

–City News Service

