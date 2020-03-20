Clerk Ronald Bailey, 31, Dies Following El Cajon Robbery; 3 Teens Arrested in Shooting

Share This Article:

A predawn robbery at an El Cajon convenience store led to a shooting Friday that left a clerk dead and three teenage suspects under arrest.

Police received word of the gunfire at the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of Jamacha Road shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Patrol officers arrived to find the victim, Ronald Bailey, 31, of El Cajon, gravely wounded, Lt. Kevin MacArthur said.

Medics took Bailey to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators subsequently determined that the shooting occurred as three masked youths robbed the business.

They suspect the same trio of teens carried out another holdup about two hours earlier at a 7- Eleven in Imperial Beach, the lieutenant said.

Authorities withheld the names of the suspects, ages 14, 15 and 17, due to their ages.

– City News Service

