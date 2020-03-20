Clerk at El Cajon 7-Eleven Shot During Robbery, Masked Thieves at Large

Share This Article:

A 7-Eleven clerk was shot multiple times Friday morning during a robbery in El Cajon, police said.

It happened shortly after 2:40 a.m. at the convenience store at 335 Jamacha Road, just south of Lexington Avenue, El Cajon police Lt. Kevin MacArthur said.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots coming from the store and saw three masked men fleeing the scene in a dark vehicle, 10News reported.

The store clerk was found on the ground inside the store with gunshot wounds to the chest and body, the news station reported.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of the wounds, but an update on the clerk’s condition was not immediately available, MacArthur said.

No details about the victim or the bandits were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Investigators were looking into a robbery earlier Friday morning in Imperial Beach that was possibly carried out by the same group of bandits.

Around 12:40 a.m., a robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven near the intersection of Palm Avenue and 13th Street, Sheriff’s Lt. William Amavisca said.

Three men — one armed with a gun — entered the convenience store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, Amavisca said.

The clerk from that store was uninjured, but no description of the bandits was immediately available, he said.

–City News Service

