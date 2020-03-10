Man Wounded in Shooting at Carlsbad Condo Complex

Share This Article:

A 33-year-old man was wounded Tuesday in a shooting at a Carlsbad condominium complex, police said.

Dispatchers received two calls shortly before 3:05 a.m. from people reporting a party that possibly had drugs present in the 900 block of Tide Court, just north of Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad police spokeswoman Jodee Reyes.

A second call came in shortly after 3:45 a.m. — while officers were outside the home — from a person reporting the sound of gunfire at the same address, Reyes said.

Officers entered the condo and found what appeared to be bullet holes in the walls of the unit, she said.

Investigators learned that the victim, who was not immediately identified, was dropped off at Tri-City Hospital in Oceanside with at least one gunshot wound, Reyes said. He was then taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for treatment, but an update on his status was not immediately available.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

–City News Service

