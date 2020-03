Share This Article:

A prominent San Diego attorney who had sex with a woman and a teenage girl in exchange for money was sentenced Monday to nearly four years in federal custody.

William David Turley, 61, pleaded guilty last year to enticing and coercing a female to engage in prostitution and was sentenced to 46 months in custody and ordered to pay the minor victim $50,000 in restitution.

Turley met both the woman and girl on the website sugardaddymeet.com, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Turley flew a woman from California to Las Vegas on May 3, 2018, where he paid her between $1,500 and $1,800 for sex. He also paid for the woman’s flight and other travel expenses.

On May 12, 2018, he met the underage victim, who told Turley she was 18 years old, but then conceded that she was a high school student, prosecutors said. Turley was also aware that he could not meet the girl on weekends because she was grounded and that her parents had taken her cell phone away due to poor performance in school, according to prosecutors.

Turley paid the girl $300, purchased a new cell phone for her and had sex with her in his car on May 16, 2018, prosecutors said.

According to lawyer databases and an archived version of his now-closed website, Turley earned his law degree from San Diego’s California Western School of Law.

With the Turley Law Firm of San Diego, he specialized in maritime law and cases involving personal injury and products liability.

His former website said that on 1989 he handled one of the biggest products liability cases in San Diego history, when a crane dropped 13 workers onto the deck of the USS Sacramento.

“Tragically, six of the workers died,” the site said. “Bill represented five of the workers and families involved. At the time, he was only a three-year attorney. … Soon word quickly spread to other lawyers and the public about Bill’s talents in handling products liability cases.”

Turley also said he was plaintiff’s counsel in the landmark 2012 California Supreme Court case – Brinker vs. Superior Court.

“This is the case that established workers rights to meal and rest breaks in California,” he said on the site as recently as last August. “Today, Bill represents more truck drivers than any lawyer in California. Bill’s firm also represents more Defense Base Act workers than any law firm on the west coast.”

— City News Service contributed to this report.

