Man in Black Clothes Wields BB Gun to Rob Korean Restaurant in Kearny Mesa

A man wearing black clothes and armed with a BB gun robbed a Korean restaurant in Kearny Mesa, San Diego Police reported.

The robbery took place just before 10 p.m. Friday at Woomiok, located in the 3800 block of Convoy Street.

The thief, allegedly a former employee of the restaurant, stole $500 from the register, police said.

While reaching over to grab the money from the register, the employee he threatened with the gun grabbed the weapon. During the struggle for the gun, the suspect dropped it and ran from the restaurant, heading southeast through the parking lot.

The robber was described as Hispanic. He stood 5 feet 5 inches tall weighed about 135 pounds, police said. The thief was wearing all black clothes and had a black backpack.

No injuries were reported.

— City News Service

