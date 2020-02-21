Share This Article:

An inmate found dead at San Diego Central Jail last year died of natural causes, authorities said Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Deputies conducting a security check at the Front Street detention center found Matthew Godfrey, 46, lying on the floor of his single-occupancy cell late on the morning of Nov. 27, according to sheriff’s officials.

Medics tried to revive Godfrey before pronouncing him dead at the scene, said Lt. Michael Blevins.

An autopsy determined that Godfrey succumbed to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, Blevins said.

The authorities held Godfrey on suspicion of violating a domestic-violence restraining order.

–

Authorities Say Inmate Found Dead in Cell Last Fall Died of Natural Causes was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: