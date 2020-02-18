Amtrak Train Hits, Kills Pedestrian on Tracks Near Lindbergh Field

Share This Article:

A passenger train struck and killed a pedestrian on a stretch of rails near Lindbergh Field Tuesday afternoon.

The Amtrak train hit the person off the 2100 block of West Washington Street in the Middletown district of San Diego shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Details about the victim, including gender and age, were not immediately available, Lt. Steve Bodine said.

— City News Service

