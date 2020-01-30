Share This Article:

A 22-year-old man killed by a suspected DUI driver while walking near an Oceanside intersection was an active-duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, authorities reported Thursday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Juan Muniz III of Kingsville, Texas, was crossing North Coast Highway near Sportfisher Drive around 1:10 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a car traveling north on the highway, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took Muniz to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead at 2:09 a.m. Sunday, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported

The driver, later identified as 31-year-old William Vaden, stopped after the accident and waited for police to arrive, according to Oceanside police.

Vaden was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence and was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

–City News Service

Man Killed By Suspected DUI Driver in Oceanside Was Camp Pendleton Marine was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: