Hit-and-Run Suspect Stopped at Taco Shop After Fatal Accident in Sherman Heights

The driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Sherman Heights on Sunday stopped for food after fleeing the scene and then hit another car, police said Tuesday.

The driver, who has not been located by authorities, stopped at Humberto’s Taco Shop near the corner of Broadway and 25th Street for food after fleeing the scene where he hit the pedestrian, according to the San Diego Police Department. Photos circulated through a press release show the suspect at the restaurant.

While leaving the taco shop, the suspect backed into a sedan, and two women confronted him before he sped off again, police said.

The victim was Jason Gordon, 41, of San Diego, according to Det. Kazimierz Lewak of the San Diego Police Department.

In an interview Monday with CBS8, Gordon’s widow, Katie Gordon, said her late husband “just loved, enjoyed life. He loved his daughters, he loved me, he loved his friends and family.”

Katie Gordon told CBS8 that her family was planning to move to bigger home near San Diego State University. According to CBS8, Jason Gordon was an operations manager at Tiffany’s and was heading home from a friend’s party before he was killed.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Gordon’s family.

According to CBS8, Jason Gordon was struck and dragged by the SUV for 100 feet on the 1800 block of Market Street.

The San Diego Police Department also circulated photos of the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding the death was asked to call police at 619-531-2000 or Det. Lewak at 858-573-5054. Tipsters can also call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

