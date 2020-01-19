Hit-and-Run Driver in SUV Strikes, Kills Pedestrian in Sherman Heights

Share This Article:

A man was struck and killed in Sherman Heights on Sunday morning by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV, San Diego Police reported.

The vehicle was going eastbound in the No. 1 lane in the 1800 block of Market Street, where a pedestrian was standing in the street or crossing Market Street at 1:55 a.m., said Officer Robert Heims.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian and dragged him for approximately 100 feet eastbound on Market Street, Heims said.

The motorist fled the location eastbound on Market Street and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was possibly a silver GMC Envoy or similar model, with front end damage.

Anyone with any information regarding the death was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

