Hit-and-Run Victim Was 41-Year-Old Father of Twin Toddler Girls

Friends are remembering the victim of an early morning hit-and-run with social media posts that express their deep sadness over the death of man who had a “heart filled with giving.”

The San Diego Police Department has not released the identity of the man killed in the early morning hours Sunday by a hit-and-run driver on Market Street in Sherman Heights. According to a GoFundMe page set up Monday, however, the victim was Jason Gordon, a 41-year-old father of twin toddler girls.

The page’s organizers, Abbey and Omar Calleros, call Gordon a wonderful father, loving husband and devoted friend who “had an incredible impact on every life he touched.”

Also, if you are able to make a donation, any little bit will help. We're absolutely devastated and his wife is absolutely heartbroken. https://t.co/Fnu03hEL0K — Breanna Miller (@breebearbears) January 21, 2020

There are few details about the incident. Gordon was either standing in the street or crossing the street at 1:55 a.m. Sunday when the driver of an SUV hit him. He was dragged 100 feet by the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver GMC Envoy or similar SUV, and said the driver was male. They also said the vehicle’s left headline was damaged and no longer working after the collision.

The San Diego Police Department released a photo of the suspect vehicle, and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver.

Anyone with information about Gordon’s death is urged to contact San Diego police Det. Kaz Lewak at 858-573-5054, or the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000, or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— Staff report

