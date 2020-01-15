Handgun-Armed Robber Steals 25 iPhones from Rancho San Diego Store

Share This Article:

Deputies Wednesday were searching for an armed man who stole roughly 25 iPhones from a Rancho San Diego cellphone store.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Verizon Wireless store in the Rancho San Diego Towne Center on Jamacha Road east of Campo Road, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Ted Greenawald said.

The robber, armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded that employees put the phones in a black trash bag before he fled in a pickup with a female getaway driver, Greenawald said.

No detailed descriptions of the robber or the driver were immediately available.

— City News Service

