Share This Article:

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle this morning on state Route 163 in the Kearny Mesa area.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. near the Balboa Avenue off-ramp from northbound SR-163, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported.

No details about the victim, the vehicle or its driver were immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

–City News Service

Pedestrian Fatally Struck on State Route 163 in Kearny Mesa Area was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: