Two Men Escape Burning Vehicle on I-805

Two men had to bail out of their vehicle Wednesday when it caught fire on northbound Interstate 805 north of Main Street, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

“The vehicle started smoking in the fast lane and was fully engulfed by fire with lots of smoke when firefighters arrived at 11:47 a.m.,” the dispatcher said. “The two men fled the vehicle before firefighters responded and put out the fire.”

The dispatcher said traffic was diverted to the slow lane of the freeway. Traffic lanes were cleared by 12:07 a.m.

–City News Service

