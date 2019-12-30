Police Arrest Woman After Vehicle Pursuit That Ends Near UCSD

Police arrested a woman in her 60s who Monday led them on an hourlong chase that started in Del Cerro and ended near the UC San Diego campus.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
Just before 3 p.m. on Del Cerro Boulevard and Rockhurst Drive, police officers signaled for the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz to pull over, but the woman did not comply, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.
The pursuit ended shortly after 4 p.m. at Nobel Drive and Interstate 5, when the driver pulled over. But she refused to exit the vehicle, so officers broke one of the windows and used pepper spray to get her into custody, Martinez said.
— City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: