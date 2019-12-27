Share This Article:

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office Friday released the name of a 60-year-old passenger killed in a solo vehicle rollover crash on a snowy roadway near Warner Springs.

Alberta Fernandez De Zuniga of Borrego Springs, who was riding in the back seat and was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown forward from the force of the Thursday morning crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the ME’s office, the victim was traveling with her two sons. The three were heading to San Marcos at the time of the 6:50 a.m. crash at San Felipe and Montezuma Valley roads, about five miles southeast of Warner Springs, coroner’s officials said.

CHP Officer Jeff Christy said the 29-year-old driver at the wheel of the 2019 Toyota Camry was northbound in fresh snow on San Felipe Road when he lost control of the car, which veered over the shoulder and crashed into an embankment.

The driver and his brother, who was in the right front seat, were both wearing seatbelts, according to Christy. They were able to get out of the car before emergency crews arrived and declined medical treatment, he said.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to factor into the crash, which remains under investigation, Christy said.

–City News Service

Woman Killed In Solo-Vehicle Crash Near Warner Springs ID’d was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: