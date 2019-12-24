Vista Man Arrested After Hours Long Stand Off with Deputies

Share This Article:

A man who allegedly tried to attack his girlfriend with a knife was arrested after a six-hour standoff with Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday in Vista.

David Torres, 49, was taken into custody and booked into the county jail on suspicion of domestic violence, criminal threats and false imprisonment.

The incident began shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday at an independent living complex in the 2100 block of S. Santa Fe Ave. in Vista, where the suspect and victim share a residence, according the authorities. Apparently, there was an argument between the two and Torres used a knife in an attempt to attack his girlfriend, Sgt. David LaDieu said.

When deputies arrived, Torres allegedly said he would shoot them with a shotgun if they entered the home. Several other residents of the independent living complex where home at the time and evacuated from the residence.

Authorities attempted to talk Torres out of the home for about six hours. He would not surrender, however, and a police dog was eventually deployed into the residence. Torres was subdued and arrested.

LaDieu said the man received minor injuries during the arrest and was treated at Tri-City Hospital.

— Staff report

