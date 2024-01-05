FILE PHOTO: A General Dynamics sign is shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Defense contractor General Dynamics said on Friday it had appointed Kimberly A. Kuryea as its chief financial officer, effective Feb. 15.

Kuryea, currently senior vice president of human resources and administration, will succeed Jason Aiken as CFO.

“Kim is a seasoned finance executive with over 20 years of varied financial experience with the company including CFO of one of the company’s business units, head of the company’s internal audit function and the company’s controller,” CEO Phebe Novakovic said in a statement.

Aiken, who currently holds the joint role of CFO and executive vice president of technologies, will shift his focus exclusively to the operating duties of the technologies group, the maker of Gulfstream business jets said.

Shane Berg, who currently serves as senior vice president of Planning and Development, will fill Kuryea’s old role.

In other General Dynamics management moves, Mark Roualet, executive vice president of Combat Systems, will retire in April. He will be succeeded by Danny Deep, who is currently the president of General Dynamics Land Systems.

Deep will be succeeded by David Paddock, who currently serves as president of Jet Aviation, effective April 1. Paddock will be replaced as president of Jet Aviation by Jeremie Caillet, who currently serves as senior vice president of operations in Basel, Switzerland.

General Dynamics, based in Virginia, acquired locally based NASSCO in 1998. NASSCO has been designing and building ships in San Diego’s industrial corridor since 1960 and is the only full-service shipyard on the West Coast.

The corporation offers a broad range of products and services in the aviation, marine, combat and weapons and technology sectors. General Dynamics generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022.

– Staff and wire reports