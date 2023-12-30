Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County fell eight-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.777.

The average price is 3.2 cents more than one week ago, 20.6 cents less than one month ago, and 28.4 cents higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.65 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped three-tenths of a cent to $3.117. It is 1.1 cents less than one week ago, 12.9 cents less than one month ago and 6.2 cents lower than one year ago. It has decreased $1.899 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

–City News Service