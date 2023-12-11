FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Jan. 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bank of America has invested more than $1.4 million across San Diego in 2023 through philanthropic grants and sponsorships to the region’s nonprofits.

The support helps nonprofits remove barriers to economic mobility, with most bank funding directed toward workforce development and job skill training, entrepreneurship and small business development, housing, and hunger relief.

Bank of America continued its longtime partnership with the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp. providing $100,000 for programs that help prepare San Diegans for high-demand jobs and expand access to diverse, qualified talent for San Diego companies. Additionally, the BofA has provided grants to the Asian Business Association to scale community-based small business programs, and Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank to combat food insecurity.

In addition to philanthropic capital, the company’s local employees provided more than 15,000 volunteer hours throughout the year to local causes, ranging from assisting with food distribution at the San Diego Food Bank, providing free financial education workshops in English and Spanish as part of the bank’s Better Money Habits program, to building houses with Habitat for Humanity and cleaning beaches with I Love a Clean San Diego.

“San Diego’s nonprofits know firsthand the needs and obstacles our communities face. Bank of America proudly helps nonprofits develop the solutions and services needed to promote economic opportunity,” said Rick Bregman, president, of Bank of America San Diego. “Bank of America will continue to deploy capital and resources to help create real impact in the lives of the San Diegans.”