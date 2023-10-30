3151 Bancroft Drive, Spring Valley. Photo credit: Courtesy, Marcus & Millichap

A 7,100 square-foot building on a 0.73-acre parcel in Spring Valley has been sold for $1.1 million, according to a real estate brokerage.

Ben Tashakorian, senior managing director, investments, and Tyler Brown, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office, represented the seller, the Storrs Family.

The buyer, Yaseyyedi Family Trust, a private investor, also was represented by Tashakorian and Brown.

“The property consists of 5,000 square-feet of covered storage and warehouse space, 2,100 square-feet of office and an additional 20,000 square feet of commercial yard,” Tashakorian said.

The tenant occupies 100% of the space, according to Brown, with a construction contracting operation. A new lease was secured for the buyer at the close of escrow.

