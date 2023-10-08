San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce office in downtown San Diego. File photo

Nearly 90 business and community leaders from San Diego and Baja California — including Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas — will travel to Mexico City Sunday to “champion U.S.-Mexico relations and advocate for issues critical to the success of the binational business community.”

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce‘s 17th annual Binational Delegation to Mexico City has a list of priorities to strengthen economic ties between the two nations, including border infrastructure and environmental projects.

“Our mission is, and always has, been clear: collaboration between nations is not a choice, it’s an imperative,” said Jerry Sanders, president and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce. “At the heart of Mexico’s vibrant capital, we aim to build bridges of opportunity and collaboration that will benefit both the San Diego and Cali-Baja regions.

“Together, we unlock the potential that lies in our partnerships, fostering economic growth and quality of life for our border communities,” Sanders said.

The trip, continuing through Wednesday, will see local representatives meet with Mexican Senators as well as the nation’s Secretary of Tourism, chief officer for the North America Unit of the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs and the engineering and binational affairs manager for the National Water Commission, among others.