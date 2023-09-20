Everly at Civita townhomes. Courtesy Toll Brothers

Philadelphia-based luxury home builder Toll Brothers announced the opening in October of a new townhome community at Civita in Mission Valley.

Everly at Civita will include 137 townhomes in four contemporary, three-story designs ranging from 1,458 to 2,301 square feet, with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2-car garage.

“Everly at Civita sets a new standard in luxury low-maintenance living, offering meticulously crafted floor plans tailored to meet the needs of today’s buyers,” said Bradley Hare, division president for Toll Brothers in Southern California.

“We are thrilled to introduce our extraordinary collection of new home designs to this exceptional neighborhood,” Hare said. “With an unparalleled range of on-site personalization options, residents will have the opportunity to create their dream home in one of San Diego’s most coveted communities.”

The Civita urban-infill village includes a 14-acre central park and is near shopping, dining and entertainment venues as well as a trolley station.

Toll Brothers, which builds homes in over 60 markets across the United States, is also opening the Mira Vista townhome community in Bay Park.