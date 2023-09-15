Jordan Marks. Photo credit: www.sdttc.com

Jordan Marks, the San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk, has received a top industry honor.

The International Association of Assessing Officers named him their 2023 Emerging Professional.

The award is presented to a member who, comparatively early in his or her career, has made a significant contribution by demonstrating leadership, participating in various activities, assisting other members and working toward the association’s mission.

In presenting the award, association officials said that Marks is one of the youngest elected officials in California and youngest assessor in a major jurisdiction in the U.S.

“I am honored to receive this esteemed IAAO award,” Marks said. “This award could not have been possible without the great team here at the San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk’s office. Their hard work and focus on putting the customer first make awards like this possible.”

The organization noted that Marks’ office has provided San Diegans with unprecedented property tax savings, topping $260 million.

That includes $32.8 million for homeowners and seniors, $18.7 million for disabled veterans and more than $210 million for renters, schools, charitable organizations, churches, affordable housing and homeless services.

Marks was elected to the countywide office in November 2020.

The award was presented at the group’s recent 89th annual International Conference on Assessment Administration held in Salt Lake City.

With more than 8,000 members, the assessors’ group, founded in 1934, sets best practice standards for appraisal and property tax policy. Its mission is to promote excellence in property appraisal, assessment administration and property tax policy through innovative professional development, education, research and technical assistance.