A German airliner landing in San Diego is an example of the airport’s growing international traffic. Photo by Pablo Mason / San Diego International Airport

German air carrier Lufthansa Airlines will increase its nonstop service between San Diego International Airport and Munich by 70% starting next April, the San Diego Airport Authority announced Wednesday.

Lufthansa currently serves the San Diego to Munich route through Franz Josef Strauss International Airport three times a week. It will expand to five days per week in April 2024, and transition to daily service in June 2024.

“Munich has been one of the most popular international destinations for travelers,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. “Seeing Lufthansa expand its service frequency to daily flights next year will provide even more opportunities for leisure and business travel and will support continued economic growth in both regions.”

The route will be served by Lufthansa’s 293-seat Airbus A350-900. The company previously offered nonstop flights to Frankfurt, Germany until service was suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lufthansa Group’s mission is to connect people, cultures, and economies from around the world, in the most sustainable manner possible,” said Dirk Janzen, vice president of passenger sales for Lufthansa in the Americas. “We are doing just that, especially next year in 2024, with exciting expansion plans in the pipeline throughout North America, including in San Diego.

“San Diego has flourished into one of our key West Coast gateways and we are thrilled to fly daily to Munich, starting in the summer season of 2024,” Janzen said. “For our customers it means additional travel opportunities, not only to Bavaria, but across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and beyond.”

Munich is the third-largest city in Germany and is home to the Deutsches Museum, the world’s largest museum of science and technology, BMW Welt — an exhibit dedicated to Germany’s famous BMW export — and Residenz Royal Palace, home of the royal Wittelsbach family where jewels and art are on display. The city is known for its annual Oktoberfest celebrations.

Munich, London and Paris are the most popular European destinations from San Diego.

–City News Service