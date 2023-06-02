10085 Carroll Canyon Road. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

A 22,532 square-foot office building in Scripps Ranch has been sold for $6.42 million, a real estate firm announced.

The Barron Team and CAPRO Network Financials purchased the building, at 10085 Carroll Canyon Road, and intend to occupy the it.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Nick Williams and Matt Harris of CBRE’s Investment Properties represented the seller, Rosner Law & Mansfield, in the transaction.

“The owner-user market remains extremely healthy in San Diego, despite rising interest rates,” Pourcho said. “We had several interested buyers, and this is the second owner-user sale we facilitated in Scripps Ranch within the past four months.”

The two-story building, built in 1984, is situated on 1.22 acres. The property is currently 50% leased, with the 11,339 square-foot second floor fully leased to short-term tenants. The 11,193 square-foot bottom floor will be occupied by the buyer.