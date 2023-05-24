To celebrate Rubio’s 40th summer — the ‘Summer of Baja’ — enjoy tender, slow-cooked Carnitas starting May 31. Photo courtesy of Rubio’s

The ‘Summer of Baja’ has arrived if you’re feeling hungry.

To celebrate Rubio’s 40th summer — aka the ‘Summer of Baja’ — enjoy tender, slow-cooked Carnitas starting May 31.

Guests can enjoy the new, bold Baja-inspired Carnitas Macha Two Taco Plate, Carnitas Macha Bowl & Carnitas Macha Burrito. Guests can also get the carnitas on any of their favorites, as a substitute for chicken or steak; choose carnitas on the Burrito Especial or Street Tacos, or atop the California Bowl for example.

“Our new carnitas are grilled to be slightly crispy on the outside while still juicy on the inside, and feature premium cuts of tender pork slow-cooked to perfection,” said Rubio’s Co-founder Ralph Rubio. “They are marinated with fresh oranges, garlic, and onion, and topped with our new signature Salsa Macha — made with ancho and guajillo chiles, roasted pepitas, chipotle peppers, and a squeeze of lime. They are next-level delicious.”

Rubio’s Summer of Baja also features Baja Weekends, kicking off Memorial Day weekend. From May 25 through Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3, guests can enjoy $3 alcohol and free chips with any drink purchase, dine-in only, every Thursday to Sunday, after 3 p.m.

Rubio’s Baja Weekends encourage guests to come in and enjoy a relaxing happy hour, or dinner on Rubio’s patios while enjoying free chips and cold beers.

Plus, Rubio’s is offering new refreshing beverages — Mango Lime Agua Fresca, Jarritos Pineapple, Mandarin, and Mineragua, and a new ready-to-drink Seaborn Margarita.