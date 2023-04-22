Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped 1.1 cents Saturday to $4.91, its fourth consecutive decrease.

The average price is 2.7 cents less than one week ago, 3.7 cents more than one month ago, and 83 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.525 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped eight-tenths of a cent to $3.674, its second consecutive decrease after a 23-day streak of increases totaling 25.1 cents. The national average price is six-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 23.8 cents higher than one month ago, but 44.6 cents less the one year ago.

It has dropped $1.342 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“The recent surge in oil costs took a break this week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices.”

–City News Service