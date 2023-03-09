Ryan Espi of First Light Coffee Whiskey

San Diegan Ryan Espi said his whiskey company, First Light, is more than just a good drink. It defines new days, new adventures and new moments in our lives worth celebrating.

Espi, a San Diego State student, and his cousin, David Elizondo, are the owners of First Light Coffee Whiskey. Launched in 2019, the duo have plans to unveil an 8-pack 100ml adventure flask called our Adventure Pack this year. They are also perfecting a coffee canned cocktail.

The company has come a long way in just four years. What began as an SDSD marketing class project has quickly scaled into a popular whiskey company, which can be found at top eateries across the region. It has also earned numerous awards.

“First Light was born during late nights and early mornings of work, surfing and exploration,” Espi said. “Our mission is to encourage and inspire people to find their own ‘First Light Moment’ and when you do, seek it out, be present, be intentional, and celebrate the achievement of feeling alive.”

Courtesy of First Light Coffee Whiskey

Creating that “First Light” moment takes work. Espi said he tests all whiskey mash bills, different coffee extracts, sweeteners and more to perfect his drinks, which typically take thousands of hours of work.

Despite the long days, he’s excited for what the future has in store for First Light Company.

“The feedback has been exceptional,” Espi said. “We’ve quickly become the most awarded coffee whiskey brand in existence.”

San Diego residents can find First Light on the menus of Breakfast Republic, WaterBar and Moe’s Mission Beach. First Light can also be found at Total Wine and Keg n Bottle and on the web at firstlightwhiskey.com.