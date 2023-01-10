330 A Street. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

The San Diego County Bar Association has purchased a single-story office building in downtown San Diego for $6.83 million, according to real estate brokers.

Jeff Oesterblad and Marc Frederick of CBRE’s San Diego office represented the seller, 330 A Street LLC, in the transaction. Tom Nicholas and Jack Blumenfeld of Colliers represented the bar association.

“330 A Street is the most improved single-tenant office building in the downtown San Diego area,” Frederick said. “It provides the buyer with a new first-class, highly visible headquarters in the heart of the city.”

The single-tenant building, at 9,000 square feet, was initially constructed in 1962 and completely renovated in 2011, which allowed for the addition of a rooftop terrace.

CBRE’s third-quarter research found that office investment in San Diego outpaced 2021’s total. New construction continues to flourish downtown, with 270,000 square feet under construction as companies work to determine how much space is needed for a more hybrid workforce.