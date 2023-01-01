A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its second-highest amount to begin a year Sunday, despite a recent run of 73 decreases in 77 days totaling $2.011.

The average price rose 1.4 cents Saturday to $4.53, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen nine times in 10 days, increasing 10.6 cents, including 2.3 cents Saturday.

The average price is 8.4 cents more than one week ago but 41 cents less than one month ago and 9.9 cents lower than one year ago when it was $4.629, its highest amount to begin a year.

The average price rose to its first record of 2022, $4.726, on Feb. 16, breaking the previous record of $4.725 set Oct. 8, 2012. A run of 32 increases in 33 days totaling $1.213 pushed the average price to its high for the year Oct. 5, a record $6.435. It then dropped 73 times in the next 77 days.

The national average price rose for the eighth time in nine days following a 44-day streak of decreases totaling 70.9 cents, increasing 1.3 cents to $3.208. It has risen 11.2 cents over the past nine days, including 1.6 cents Saturday.

The national average price is 10.6 cents more than one week ago but 26.2 cents less than one month ago and 7.8 cents lower than one year ago. It is $1.808 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

City News Service contributed to this article.