A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego. Courtesy Qualcomm

San Diego-based Qualcomm has promoted from within and appointed Don McGuire as senior vice president and chief marketing officer, reporting directly to Cristiano Amon, the wireless pioneer’s president and CEO.

McGuire succeeds Penny Baldwin, senior VP and CMO, who joined Qualcomm in 2017, and will continue to serve in an advisory role to support the transition, along with other marketing initiatives until her retirement later in the year, the company said.

McQuire has more than 25 years of marketing experience, working in the service provider, device OEM, content-applications and semiconductor industries. He joined Qualcomm in 2016 as VP of Global Product Marketing and was promoted to senior VP in 2020.

Don McGuire

As senior VP, he was responsible for Snapdragon marketing and redefined Qualcomm’s strategic approach to product marketing. The company said his oversight and marketing expertise have led to innovative marketing campaigns and collaborative partnerships that have brought the most cutting-edge products to market, including the latest in 5G technologies.

McGuire joined Qualcomm from Intel where he led global marketing strategy, campaigns and messaging. Prior to Intel, McGuire was founder and CMO of Panelfly. He also has held leadership positions at a number of companies, including Dunebuggy Media, Amp’d Mobile, Kyocera Wireless Corp., Cricket Communications and Sprint PCS. He began his career as a sales and marketing executive at McCaw Cellular Communications.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University Chico and has attended an executive master’s program at Stanford University’s Schwab School of Business.

“Don is an accomplished and strategic marketing leader with strong expertise, deep knowledge of our businesses, and great passion for our technologies and the opportunities ahead,” said Amon in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with him to elevate Qualcomm’s presence and reputation around the world, to showcase the breadth of our technology solutions, and to drive confidence in our roadmap and future vision to enable the digital transformation of all industries. I would like to thank Penny for her contributions and leadership during a pivotal time for the company.”

Gary Arnold Joins GoSite as VP of Marketing

San Diego-based GoSite, an all-in-one, cloud-based platform that helps small businesses to find, book and pay for services online, has named Gary Arnold as executive vice president of marketing.

Gary Arnold

Arnold recently worked at PayPal as global head of product marketing for merchant solutions. He also operated Hoike Ana Consulting, his own strategic advisory firm offering guidance in sales and marketing strategy, technology and tools, organizational structure and channel design.

He also served as chief revenue officer for Bellevue, Wash.-based CardTapp, a business engagement and mobile marketing start-up. Arnold also has worked with GoDaddy in Kirkland, Wash., as senior director of product marketing, and Amazon in Seattle as head of sales and business development.

GoSite, a privately held firm with offices in Mission Valley, serves 12 million small businesses make the transition from offline to online by giving them tools they need to connect with customers in the digital era. In 2020, GoSite received $40 million in Series B funding from six venture capital funds.

Mission Fed Signs Sponsorship Agreement with Padres

Mission Federal Credit Union has announced it has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with the San Diego Padres. The value of the agreement covering the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons was not disclosed.

Mission Fed said its Padres sponsorship deal will involve several credit union-supported nonprofits receiving game admission tickets and participating in pre-game ceremonies, including ringing the ballclub’s 700-pound bell Mission Bell, located down the left-field line adjacent to the Western Metal Supply Co. building.

Bell-ringing dates are July 28, Aug. 5, 25 and Sept. 8. Mission Fed’s nonprofit partners include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Girl Scouts San Diego, San Diego Food Bank, San Diego Rescue Mission, Junior Achievement and the Chicano Federation.

“Just like the Padres, Mission Fed has a strong desire to engage with consumers in exciting ways,” Debra Schwartz, Mission Fed’s president and CEO said in a statement. “Our organization was built on a mission of earning trust, investing in our fans’ success and caring for our local San Diego community by giving back. We couldn’t be more pleased about this sponsorship and the good we’ll be able to do together in our community.”

Courtney Pendleton, public relations and community manager, told Times of San Diego, “This decision was made as both organizations strive to partner with like-minded organizations that are values-driven and give back, all in the name of helping to improve our communities where we live and work.”

Pendleton said Mission Fed previously sponsored the Mission Bell for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons. “This year, Mission Fed is particularly excited that we have invited our non-profit partner leaders to jointly ring the bell,” she said.

San Diego AMA Offers 7 Webinars on Personal Branding

The American Marketing Association’s San Diego chapter will present seven, 30-minute interactive webinars on personal branding beginning Thursday, Aug. 5, and ending Nov. 11. All webinars will be held from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Admission is free.

Webinar dates and topics include: Aug. 5, Insights into Personal Branding; Aug. 19, How to Dress in a Post-Pandemic World; Sept. 2, Networking in a Post-Zoom World; Sept. 16, How to Craft Your Personal Brand Online; Sept. 30, Leveraging Feedback to Elevate Your Personal Brand; Oct. 14, Creating Assets to Promote Your Personal Brand; Oct. 28, Your Personal Brand Goals for 2022; and Nov. 11, Creating Your Personal Brand Workshop.

Shelley Callahan, director of marketing for Mitchell International, will present on Aug. 5. Callahan, with 20 years of business-to-business marketing experience, is an adjunct professor at the University of San Diego.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.