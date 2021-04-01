A rendering of the market-rate townhomes at Poway Commons. Courtesy of Meridian Communities

Meridian Communities said its first new townhomes in the historic center of Poway will go on sale this month with occupancy beginning in the late summer.

The Poway Commons project is a mixed-use, infill community located on either side of Poway Road at Civic Center Drive adjacent to the Poway Library.

There are 97 market-rate townhomes and flats developed by Meridian and 44 affordable apartments for seniors by Chelsea Investment Corp., a major developer of affordable housing.

“We’re excited to give working families the option of living in an eminently walkable neighborhood in Poway, surrounded by excellent schools, convenient shopping, great recreation and high-tech employment centers,” said Guy Asaro, president and CEO of Meridian Communities.

The market-rate townhomes and flats will range from 1,330 to 2,511 square feet in two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts. Some of the models have a dedicated workspace at street level for a live-work lifestyle. All feature two-car garages. Prices will start in the mid $600,000s.

The affordable apartments for seniors are available in one- and two-bedroom configurations and rent for $829 to $1,511 per month.

“The City of Poway’s cooperation and encouragement for this project, which will provide seniors with dignified housing in a vibrant walkable community, has been extraordinary,” said James J. Schmid, founder and CEO of Chelsea Investment. “We are grateful for their support.”