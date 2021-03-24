The pool at the expanded Sycuan Casino Resport. Courtesy of the resort

Looking for a job? Sycuan Casino Resort is looking to fill more than 250 positions.

The new positions have recently become available in preparation since San Diego County will move into less-restrictive tiers in the coming weeks and months.

The open positions are in a variety of departments including food and beverage, housekeeping, hotel reservations, hotel front desk agents, valet, bell attendants, retail associates, lifeguards, customer service, cashiers, electricians, poker dealers, table games dealers and more.

Many of the positions are either part-time and full-time opportunities at various skill levels.

To begin hiring for these positions, Sycuan is hosting a job fair on Friday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Heritage Event Center located inside of Sycuan Casino Resort. During the job fair, hiring managers from Sycuan will be interviewing applicants and making on-the-spot job offers for specific departments.

Those interested in attending the job fair are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume. All health and safety protocols will be strictly enforced during the event.

Sycuan offers several employee benefits including health, dental, vision and life insurance, 401(k) retirement savings plans and company matching, corporate discounts and paid time off.

Additionally, employees can take advantage of free transportation to and from work by using Sycuan shuttle busses throughout San Diego County.

Sycuan cares about the health and safety of every team member and guest. Therefore, all Sycuan team members are eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination and have access to free on-site rapid results COVID-19 testing. Team members and guests are required to wear face coverings, have their temperature taken daily and have access to personal protective equipment such as gloves, face shields, plexiglass barriers, sanitizers, disinfecting wipes and more. All current health and safety protocols can be found on Sycuan’s website.

For additional information on Sycuan employment opportunities and upcoming job fairs, please visit www.sycuan.com/employment.