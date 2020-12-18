Coastal Roots Farm Announces New President

Share This Article:

The board of directors for Coastal Roots Farm, a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center in Encinitas, unanimously voted to appoint Javier Guerrero to president and chief executive officer, where he will now be a full voting member of the Board.

Guerrero was named the first full-time executive director of Coastal Roots Farm in June of 2018. Since then, he has quickly earned the trust of Farm team members, supporters, volunteers, city and county leadership, program patrons, neighbors, and friends. In his first two years at the farm, he built and led a dynamic team to expand and deepen educational programming, according to a press release.

Over the last year the farm’s food production increased by 35%, resulting in over 58,000 pounds of fresh organic produce reaching over 30,000 people. Guerrero has expanded and diversified earned and contributed revenue while engaging new supporters and philanthropy to increase the farm’s impact in the community.

“Under Javier’s leadership, the Farm has served our community and our region with creativity, warmth, and a key attention to uplifting the most marginalized and vulnerable,” shared Charlene Seidle, Coastal Roots Farm board chair. “Please join me in congratulating Javier Guerrero on his well-deserved promotion. We are indeed fortunate for his leadership and commitment to the community.”

Guerrero is also active in the North County nonprofit sector and the field of Jewish community farming, serving as Immediate Past President of North County Philanthropy Council and on the Leadership Board of the Jewish Community Farming Field Building Initiative.

Coastal Roots Farm is located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas. For more information, visit www.coastalrootsfarm.org.

