Southwest Airlines Adds Routes to Oakland, Phoenix, Denver Out of Palm Springs

Southwest Airlines offered details this week of its new year-round service out of Palm Springs International Airport, beginning next month.

A Southwest spokesperson said the airline flies to Oakland, Phoenix and Denver out of Palm Springs starting Nov. 15.

“Palm Springs is a great California destination,” Southwest Airlines Chairman & CEO Gary Kelly said in a recent video message to employees. “Southwest has long carried more customers to, from and within the Golden State than any other airline.”

NBC Palm Springs added details:

Two direct flights daily, back and forth, to Oakland, with fares ranging from $39 to $266 each way.

Three direct flights daily to and from Phoenix, with fares ranging from $39 to $279 each way.

One non-stop flight daily to Denver, with fares ranging from $89 to $333.

Southwest joins a handful of airlines in announcing new service to and from Palm Springs.

Alaska Airlines begins service from Palm Springs on Dec. 17, with nonstop flights to San Jose, Reno-Tahoe and Boise, Idaho.

San Francisco-based Boutique Air plans to add daily nonstop service to and from Palm Springs and Los Angeles International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport starting Oct. 1. The carrier flies Pilatus PC-12 single-engine turboprop passenger planes, which carry eight passengers.

Meanwhile, JetBlue Airlines begins seasonal nonstop flight service from Palm Springs to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport beginning Dec. 18. The addition is one of 24 new routes the airline added in locations where additional demand for leisure travel is anticipated, the airline said.

JetBlue will additionally begin service to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Nov. 6. The airline will also add flights to Boston and Fort Lauderdale in December.

– City News Service

