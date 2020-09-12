JetBlue to Add Flights to Fort Lauderdale Out of Palm Springs in December

Share This Article:

JetBlue Airlines has announced it will soon launch seasonal nonstop flights from Palm Springs International Airport to Fort Lauderdale.

The addition, one of 24 new JetBlue routes, came about because the airline forecast additional demand for leisure travel, according to a Thursday news release.

The city-owned airport will see twice-weekly flights, Thursdays and Sundays along the new route starting Dec. 18. The service is set to continue at least through March.

JetBlue Airlines said the Palm Springs route will be regularly evaluated.

“The airline will remain flexible, allowing market demand to determine how long a particular route continues to operate,” the airline said.

JetBlue also has other seasonal flights between Palm Springs and other airports expected to start in the near future. Service to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York is set to begin Nov. 6. Service to Boston Logan International Airport is scheduled to kick off Dec. 19.

The airline will continue to expand its offerings out of Los Angeles as well. Officials earlier had added more flights to Newark out of San Diego.

“The city of Palm Springs is delighted that JetBlue will add another terrific nonstop route from PSP that our residents and visitors can enjoy,” Palm Springs City Manager David Ready said.

– City News Service

