Southwest Airlines to Add Service Out of Palm Springs Later This Year

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it will begin year-round service to Palm Springs International Airport later this year, subject to requisite government approval.

Southwest’s initial flight schedule for Palm Springs will be announced soon, the company said.

“Palm Springs is a great California destination,” Southwest Airlines Chairman & CEO Gary Kelly said in a weekly video message to employees. “Southwest has long carried more customers to, from, and within the Golden State than any other airline.”

Kelly spoke about Palm Springs in connection with a similar announcement about service to Miami International Airport. He called the added services a benefit that “will bring new, relevant options for our core customers.”

“Adding these specific airports to our route map will bring us access to additional revenue at a critical time,” he added. “It matches our available fleet with demand for very popular destinations.”

Palm Springs City Manager David H. Ready called the development “fantastic news which will have a positive impact on Palm Springs businesses, residents, visitors and the entire Coachella Valley as we all work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

– City News Service

