Average San Diego County Gas Price Extends Run of Stability

The average price is a half-cent less than one week ago, 3.6 cents lower than one month ago and $1.005 cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 41.8 cents since the start of the year.

The average price is at its lowest amount since July 28 after dropping by two-tenths of a cent for three of the last four days.

