MarketInk: Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner Wins Video Marketing Award

A social media marketing video for the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, a 351-mile coastal rail route from San Diego to San Luis Obispo, was recently recognized with a silver Telly Award in the social video, travel and tourism category.

The video, produced by Goal Productions of Glendale, is part of the Pacific Surfliner’s “Hug the Coast” marketing campaign intended to grow awareness of train travel through digital storytelling. Videos can be watched at www.pac.surf/hugthecoast.

The Telly Awards, recognizing excellence in video and television across all screens, draws entries from advertising agencies, production companies, TV stations, cable operators and corporate video departments. More than 12,000 entries from five continents were submitted in the most recent competition, the 41st annual.

The Pacific Surfliner, managed by the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, is the nation’s busiest, state-supported, intercity passenger rail route with 26 daily trains serving 27 stations and annual ridership of nearly 3 million.

“It is an honor to receive the industry’s recognition in support of our marketing campaigns that showcase the beauty of the Pacific Surfliner route while telling the unique stories of the diverse communities we are proud to serve,” said Al Murray, chairman chairman on the agency.

Remedy Communications Adds Caffeine and Alcohol Beverage Clients

San Diego-based Remedy Communications has announced two new clients, Local Roots Kombucha and Wave Soda, both beverage products that use natural ingredients.

Bill Byrne, managing director, said the two beverage companies are expecting Remedy to expand their brand awareness with national consumer media outreach.

“Wave Soda and Local Roots are on different ends of the beverage spectrum, but the potential media coverage for both is massive,” said Byrne. “These brands are bringing unique and exciting things to their categories and our team is going to have a blast supporting them.”

Vista-based Local Roots Kombucha, a brewery specializing in hard and soft kombucha, is a fast-growing brand following its acquisition in late 2019 of Latitude 33 Brewing’s production facility in Vista.

San Marco-based Wave Soda is a sparkling water that uses 15 percent real fruit juice and 85 percent bubbly water, with a dash of caffeine, to provide a much healthier alternative to diet colas and calorie-free drinks.

Founded in 2011, Remedy operates offices in San Diego and New York with a staff of 10 employees.

San Diego Press Club to Host Webinar on Broadcast Writing

Cliff Albert, news director at KOGO-AM Newsradio 600 and one of San Diego’s leading radio news personalities for the past 35 years, will share his favorite broadcast writing tips at the San Diego Press Club’s next “Write Better Right Now,” a one-hour webinar from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The free webinar, held over the Zoom online meeting platform, is open to the public and will include Albert sharing his favorite broadcast writing tips followed by a question-and-answer time. The webinar will be recorded and a web link will appear on the press club website at a later date.

Albert, a Press Club board member, has won numerous awards for writing and broadcasting including several Golden Mikes from the Radio & Television News Association. He also has received top honors from the Associated Press, Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club and National Headliners Club. His “Cliff Notes on the News” commentaries have been heard weekday mornings on KOGO-AM since 1997.

Cliff was news director at KFMB radio from 1979 to through 1996 and director of news and programming at KOGO radio from 1996 through 2013. In 2014, he returned to KOGO as news director. He has served as a guest lecturer and adjunct professor for journalism classes at San Diego State University and Point Loma Nazarene University.

Veteran broadcast journalist Kristen Castillo, also a Press Club board member and past Press Club president, will serve as moderator for the webinar. For more than a decade, Castillo worked at KGTV-TV 10News, where she an assignment editor and field producer before becoming an investigations producer. She has received more than 75 journalism awards, including three Emmy Awards. Today, she is a freelance writer for several publications and serves as president of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), Pacific Southwest chapter.

To register, visit www.sdpressclub.org. The webinar is part of the Press Club’s “Nuts & Bolts” series.

San Diego AMA Webinar Offers Breakouts on Digital Strategies

The American Marketing Association’s San Diego chapter will present a webinar titled “Virtual Loudtables: Digital Marketing Strategies in the Age of COVID” from 11 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, over Zoom. During the hour, three virtual breakout rooms will feature industry experts discussing specific topics and addressing questions from participants.

The topics and discussion leaders include: SEO, Sam Wheeler and Noelle Fauver of Inseev Interactive; Digital marketing strategies, Shelley Callahan of Mitchell International; Marketing Automation, Lars Helgeson of Greenrope; Social media, Kristin Bush of Social Media Examiner; Video marketing, Mike Towe of M2 Video Productions; Virtual corporate events, Brian Kellerman of GoGather; Digital customer experience, Scott Robinson of FreshForm. Cost is free for AMA members, $10 for nonmembers. For registration information, visit sdama.org.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.

