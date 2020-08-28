Port, Tenants Seek Volunteers for Saturday’s Operation Clean Sweep to Beautify Bayfront

Share This Article:

Businesses will help lead the way as the Port of San Diego hosts the 30th annual Operation Clean Sweep from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

In alignment with public health orders regarding large gatherings during the pandemic, the Port planned the event as a socially-distant cleanup.

The San Diego Port Tenants Association, with dozens of businesses in Port properties, joins Navy Region Southwest, the U.S. Coast Guard, Edco Waste & Recycling Services and San Diego Gas & Electric, as part of the bayside beautification effort.

Volunteers, though, are welcome. They may participate by choosing an area in their own community to clean, particularly around San Diego Bay, but also in other parts of the county.

Picking up trash throughout the region, officials say, helps keep the bay clean because pieces of trash that aren’t disposed of properly run the risk of ending up in the water.

Participants are encouraged to:

bring their own bags, gloves and sunscreen;

make sure to separate recyclables;

keep a six-foot distance from other volunteers.

Volunteers may post photos on social media using the hashtags #ThatsMyBay and #OperationCleanSweep.

Find registration materials and waivers online. Send signed waivers to corchelle@sdpta.com. Community service certificates are also available.

“Because of the hard work of our dedicated tenants and community volunteers who participate, San Diego Bay’s environment has improved immensely over the years,” said Ann Moore, chair of the Board of Port Commissioners. The Port thanks the San Diego Port Tenants Association and all volunteers who give generously of their time and resources for our beautiful bay and tidelands.”

Last year, volunteers removed 20,000 tons of trash and debris from the bay and the surrounding waterfront. The items included dozens of shopping carts, discarded bicycles, mattresses, household appliances and tires.

– Staff reports

Port, Tenants Seek Volunteers for Saturday’s Operation Clean Sweep to Beautify Bayfront was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: