Popular Brigantine Chain Anchors Sparkling New Bayfront Attraction

Officials celebrated Portside Pier’s fresh new look this week, as a prominent local restaurant chain prepares to make the spot its home.

The Brigantine, Inc., along with the Port of San Diego, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of The Brigantine’s Portside Pier development at 1360 North Harbor Drive.

“As a local, family-owned company, we could not be more excited for this opportunity. The location and facility are amazing, the offerings are diverse and we’re looking forward to giving San Diegans and visitors the outstanding experience they have come to expect from the Brigantine Restaurants for many years to come,” said Mike Morton, Jr., President and CEO of The Brigantine, Inc.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer called the Monday ribbon cutting “welcome news” for restaurants contending with coronavirus closures, especially as a job creator for “one of our hardest-hit industries.”

“The opening of the Portside Pier not only delivers public access along the iconic Embarcadero but will also help spark San Diego’s economic recovery amid a global pandemic,” Faulconer said.

The updated Portside Pier, along the North Embarcadero at Harbor and Ash Street, offers a variety of new dining options.

In addition to fresh seafood at Brigantine on the Bay – which opens Tuesday – there also will be Mexican fare at Miguel’s Cocina, pub food at Ketch Grill & Taps, and walk-up service at Portside Coffee & Gelato.

For those looking for spots offering up a great San Diego view, the Portside renovation answers the call as well. It includes a second-level perimeter walkway and a viewing deck with tables and seating for up to 108.

There is also a dock-and-dine for four vessels.

Portside Pier will be the 15th location for the Brigantine chain. All restaurants there will operate under the latest state and county health guidance for restaurants.

As part of the Port’s efforts to promote quality development to enhance San Diego Bay and the North Embarcadero, the Port selected The Brigantine’s Portside Pier concept after a competitive public process.

The port commissioned Pacific Building Group for the project. Some of the notable architectural features include curved steel and zinc shingles on a barrel-shaped roof that resembles a fishing boat, and two stick-framed glass structures stretching 26-feet and 31-feet tall. Both resemble fishing baskets.

“Portside Pier and its restaurants enhance the aesthetics of the waterfront with a unique architectural structure and provide locals and visitors with new experiences and dining options to enjoy,” said Commissioner Rafael Castellanos, of the Port of San Diego Board. “In addition to great food and drinks, we’re thrilled to give the public another place to take in remarkable, panoramic views of San Diego Bay and perfect San Diego sunsets!”

The Port is self-funded. Officials reinvest revenues generated by tenants, along with other real estate and maritime funds, into public improvement and redevelopment projects, the Harbor Police Department, and more.

As part of the Port’s Tenant Percent for Art Program, the Brigantine also donated $100,000 for future, artwork along the bayfront.

– Staff reports

