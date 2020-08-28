Local Tech Company Phamatech Will Expand COVID-19 Testing to Weekdays

Share This Article:

The San Diego-based medical technology company Phamatech Laboratory and Diagnostics Inc. announced Friday it is expanding its COVID-19 testing services to seven days a week for the general public in San Diego.

Phamatech launched weekend testing services in July and received such an overwhelmingly positive response that the decision was made to also provide testing on weekdays, according to a company statement, .

“There remains a huge shortage for testing sites and a major lag in test results in the region,” said Thomas Aucoin, vice president of Phamatech. “By expanding our (polymerase chain reaction) testing services to include weekdays, we hope to continue to help the community’s need for increased local testing and help families make informed decisions as they return to work and school.”

The company’s testing services are now available to the public by appointment weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to noon. Same-day appointments and drive-up and park service, where individuals drive up to a secured area and stay in their vehicles throughout the testing process, are available during weekdays.

Individuals can register online at https://www.phamatech.com/index3.php/covid19/ for tests, which are given at Phamatech’s global headquarters at 15175 Innovation Drive.

Enrollees are required to fill in an online registration form and pay in advance when scheduling. Medicare and Medicaid insurance holders may qualify for free testing.

–City News Service

