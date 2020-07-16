Share This Article:

QDOBA Mexican Eats, the fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain, announced Thursday the company is planning to open its first San Diego restaurant location this fall in Mission Valley.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

With more than 730 locations in the U.S. and Canada, the Mission Valley location will be near the company’s headquarters. QDOBA was named the best fast-casual restaurant in 2019 and 2020 by USA Today 10Best.

“We’re extremely happy to open up our first location in America’s Finest City—our hometown—and introduce QDOBA to so many new guests,” said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA Mexican Eats. “At QDOBA, we stand for flavor and we are excited to bring some extra flavor to Mission Valley.”

QDOBA anticipates the new location will generate 30 new jobs for local area residents. The 2,400-square feet restaurant will be located at 1620 Camino de la Reina in Park Valley Center, right next to the Mission Valley Center Trolley Station, and is leased from Sihi Properties.

For more information, go to www.QDOBA.com.

Fast-Casual Chain QDOBA Mexican Eats Announces First San Diego Location was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: