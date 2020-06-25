San Diego Property Owners Eye ‘Lower Turnover, Higher Occupancy’ Post Pandemic

Share This Article:

Property owners readying their commercial buildings for the return of companies and workers can turn to Work Forward » Together, a website that includes a resource list, as well as longer-term recommendations and solutions for changes needed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Colliers San Diego pointed to the guide, created because of a nationwide company initiative, and said local experts would be available to advise property owners.

“Existing workplace strategies have been and will continue to be re-evaluated at a pace we have never seen before. The employers and building owners who proactively seek out best practices and embrace the dynamic of a future-forward workplace will likely be rewarded with lower turnover and higher occupancy rates,” said Andy La Dow, the firm’s managing director for the San Diego region.

A downloadable primer on the site offers a list of actions for landlords and tenants to take prior to returns to the workplace, along with how to respond on day one, the first week and the first three months.

The site also features a Back-to-Work Navigator checklist and video, which includes a tour option to assess existing workplace design. Some of the advice is broken down into categories, including hygiene and technology.

It’s important, La Dow said, “to consider the nationwide work-from-home experience to create the most safe, and productive workplaces” possible.

– Staff reports

