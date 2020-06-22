San Diego County Average Gas Price Drops for Second Time in 42 Days

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped three-tenths of a cent Monday to $3.062, the second decrease in 42 days.

The average price had increased 39 times in the past 41 days, rising 26.8 cents, including six-tenths of a cent on Sunday, according to figures released by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose 20 consecutive days, dropped one-tenth of a cent June 1, resumed increasing the following day and was unchanged June 13.

The run of increases began seven days after the final day of a run of 58 decreases in 61 days, which dropped the average price to its lowest amount since Dec. 29, 2016.

The average price is 4.1 cents more than one week ago and 19.3 cents higher than one month ago, but 65.9 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped 54 cents since the start of the year.

–City News Service

