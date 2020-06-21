MarketInk: IABC Selects Kate Griffin as Communicator of the Year

By Rick Griffin

The International Association of Business Communicators San Diego chapter has selected Kate Griffin, director of employee communications at Qualcomm, as its 2020 Communicator of the Year. Griffin will be honored at a virtual celebration, including a fireside chat and interactive questions-and-answers session, starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24.

“I’m grateful to IABC for this recognition and for the professional and personal development opportunities I’ve enjoyed as a member of this organization,” said Griffin. “I feel fortunate to have had a career full of diverse, challenging and interesting work that has allowed me to continue to grow as a business communicator. To have my contributions recognized by a committee of peers in such a talented field is an honor.”

During her 13 years at Qualcomm, Griffin has held a variety of different roles. She is currently the employee communications lead for Qualcomm’s corporate functions, as well as its Automotive and Internet of Things business units. She also has oversight of Qualcomm’s news intranet and strategic leadership communication initiatives. Since January, Griffin has served as the communications lead for Qualcomm’s Emergency Operations Team as it navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.

Griffin has devoted a significant amount of her time to supporting IABC. She served eight terms on the San Diego chapter board and two terms as chapter president. Her work has been recognized with numerous awards, including two IABC Gold Quill and two IABC Silver Quill awards.

“As an award-winning and IABC-accredited business communicator, Kate is the consummate professional leveraging her extensive knowledge and skills to effectively execute employee communications strategies,” said Jan McGinn, 2020 president of IABC San Diego. “We value her contributions to the communications field, at work and with IABC, and are thrilled to recognize her with the 2020 IABC San Diego COTY Award.”

Previous recent COTY winners have included: Mike Godfrey, Scripps Health (2019); Margie Newman, Intesa Communications Group (2018); Lisa Hunter, Booz Allen Hamilton (2017); Anna Davison, AMN Healthcare (2016); Marilyn Olson, PPR North America (2015); Cason Lane, Cason Lane Strategic Communications (2014).

COTY honorees must be IABC San Diego chapter members and exemplify the role of a leader in communication with proficiency in internal and external communications. Honorees also must have experience at implementing a strategic communication plan that addresses the vision, objectives and priorities of an organization and participates in new and innovative methods of communication to diverse audiences.

It was the IABC chapter’s eighth year for its COTY awards program. This year, the San Diego IABC chapter did not select a Junior Communicator of the Year, an award it has presented for the past three years.

IABC San Diego is a 100-member trade association for business communicators who live or work in the San Diego area. IABC serves professionals in the field of business communication, bringing together the profession’s collective disciplines and offering education, certification, awards program, resource library, an online magazine and an annual World Conference.

Jacob Tyler Appoints Jeshua Stevens as Art Director

Jacob Tyler Brand + Digital Agency, a San Diego branding and digital agency, has hired Jeshua Stevens as art director. Stevens’15 years of creative experience includes brand development, integrated campaigns, video and photo-shoot development and graphic design for both traditional and digital projects.

Prior to joining Jacob Tyler, Stevens worked with several other agencies, including Bulldog Drummond, Vitro Agency and Piston. Stevens has earned two national Silver ADDY awards for his work on an integrated digital campaign and digital advertising for Cars.com.

“We are very fortunate to welcome Jeshua to our team,” said Les Kollegian, CEO and chief creative officer at Jacob Tyler. “I am confident that his tireless passion for culture and technology, combined with an impressive background of delivering innovative campaigns, will help us grow our agency and provide our clients with unparalleled work.”

Stevens earned an associates degree in art from the Art Institute of California San Diego. He also studied in Imatra, Finland, at the Saimaa University of Applied Sciences, where he earned a certificate in environment arts. His work was featured in the 2002 Imatra Environmental Art Biennial in Finland.

“Jacob Tyler has a long history of delivering exceptional work, so I am honored to join the team,” said Stevens. “I look forward to spearheading new, cutting-edge initiatives and delivering campaigns that truly move the needle for our clients.”

San Diego AMA Presents Webinar on Virtual Events

The American Marketing Association’s San Diego chapter will host a free webinar on “Upgrading Your Virtual Events: Creating Brand Experiences in a Virtual World” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24. Presenter will be Brian Kellerman, CEO and partner of GoGather, an Escondido-based event management firm. Kellerman has a degree from San Diego State University and has served on the AMA San Diego chapter board of directors. Webinar topics will include planning a virtual event, networking for a virtual event, promotion and networking ideas, speaker presentation and post-event follow up. For more event information, including registration, visit https://sdama.org.

Survey: Media will Keep COVID-Prompted Work Changes After Pandemic

Media companies have implemented a wide range of changes in how they operate in response to COVID-19. But, whenever the pandemic subsides, some of those business practices will become standard operating procedure, according to the Local Media Association, a national trade organization representing 3,000 newspapers, TV and radio stations, digital news sites and research companies.

“Remote work, new modes of communications with ad clients, new products, and workforce cost reductions may have the most staying power once the crisis abates,” said Jay Small, CEO of the trade group.

An recent survey of 127 media company proprietors found that almost nine in 10 respondents (89%) said their companies enabled remote work for employees during the COVID-19 lockdown and 62% of them also implemented technologies to support that remote work. TV and radio broadcasters were more likely to implement remote work (100 percent of broadcast respondents) and enable technology (92%).

The survey, reported by Inside Radio, a broadcast news trade outlet, also revealed more than half of respondents (55%) also said they made changes in how they communicate with advertising or business clients. In addition, nearly half implemented ad-dollar matching or discounting programs, as well as business status (“We’re Open”-style) directories. Also, nearly half (46.5%) implemented temporary or permanent workforce cost reductions, including pay cuts, furloughs and layoffs.

In a post-pandemic world, the survey found that:

63% who enabled remote work for employees plan to keep it, and 70%t of those who implemented technology to support remote work also will retain it

75% who developed new products and services during the pandemic will continue them past the crisis

57% who changed the ways they communicate with clients plan will retain all or some of those changes

53% of those who implemented workforce cost reductions will keep those

Local Media Association members include independent and family-owned local news organizations as well as large public and privately-held media companies in North America such as McClatchy, E. W.Scripps, Nexstar Media Group, Gannett-USA Today Network, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Meredith, Deseret Digital, Graham Media Group, Metroland Media-Torstar, Swift Communications, Saga Communications, Rust Communications, Heartland Media Group and Federated Media.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.

